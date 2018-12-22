HAMMOND, IN - Sally Jo (Ervin) McLaughlin, born on June 14, 1940, in Hammond, to Frances Ervin and Archie Ervin, passed away at age 78 on December 17, 2018, in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Hammond High in 1958. She was known for her insatiable curiosity, sassy wit, and love of family and many dear friends. She is survived by her husband Roger McLaughlin; daughters, Kathleen Orosz, Kelly Nobles, and Shannon Kerrigan; and grandchildren, Austin Orosz, Morgan Orosz, Travis Nobles, Emmett Kerrigan, and Oliver Kerrigan. She also leaves behind her greatly loved dog, Molly.