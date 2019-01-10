Sandra J. "Sandy" (nee Carlson) Hickman

VALPARAISO, IN - Sandy, age 77, passed away on January 7, 2019. Born on January 1, 1942 in South Bend, IN to the late Kenneth and Laura (nee Coheen) Carlson.
She was a resident of Valparaiso since 1947, worked in the insurance department at Indiana Federal Bank (5/3 Bank) for 40 years, attended First Presbyterian Church, a 1960 graduate of Valparaiso High School and attended IU Bloomington, volunteered at Hilltop Neighborhood House, member of the Basket Guild, Master Gardener Club of Valparaiso, P.E.O. Chapter J, initiated on May 26, 1964 and Sandy loved dogs.
Survived by husband, Maurice S. 'Morrie' Hickman; brother, Dave (Pam) Carlson; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents.
Friends may meet with the family on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at DYKES FUNERALHOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN with a Funeral Service immediately following at 12:00 noon. Rev. Nancy Becker officiating. Cremains interred, Graceland Cemetery Mausoleum, Valparaiso IN.
Memorials may be made to Porter County Animal Shelter and PAWS.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.