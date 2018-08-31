CALUMET CITY, IN - Lifelong resident of Calumet City, IL passed away on August 27, 2018 peacefully in her home. Sandy was a wonderful wife, mother, sibling, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was honest to a fault, extremely organized, creative (ceramics, macrame, sewing, and decorating (city of lights contest winner 3X!). Sandy loved cooking and planning, and most enjoyed her garden, laughing and telling stories with friends and family.
Preceded in death by father Bernard Kurzinski, mother Viola Kurzinski, sisters Michelle Kurzinski and Dorothy Scott.
She is survived by husband David Wyatt, daughter Tina Kurzinski, son Daniel Wyatt, grandchildren Guinnevere, Lancelot, and Galahad Rice, and Preston, Mason, and Lucy Wyatt. Siblings Sharon (Carl) Reichelt, Jerry (Sue) Kurzinski, Donald (Doretta) Kurzinski, Ronald (Shari) Kurzinski, Bonnie (Douglas) Roach, Thomas Kurzinski, Joseph (Diana) Kurzinski and loved by neices and nephews Malisa Moles, Michelle Hopson, Jeremy Kurzinski, Leslie Curry, Nicholas Kurzinski, Emily Dondlinger, Sarah Pasko, and Douglas and Grace Roach.
Please join family and friends in celebrating Sandy's life the way she wanted to be remembered at her home from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018.