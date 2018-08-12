DYER, IN - Scott E. Canene, 66, of Dyer, IN passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018. He is survived by brother, Randell (Christine) Canene and sister, Jeanne (Daniel) Geisheimer; nieces and nephews: Kirstie (David) Adams, Robyn Canene, Stephanie (James) Trader, Christopher Canene, Zachary and Sarah Geisheimer; great nieces and nephews: Karina, Ethan and Jack Adams, Isabella, Lillian and James Trader. He was preceded in death by his parents, Randell and Betty Canene. Scott will also be forever remembered by his extended family and loved ones.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment with Military Honors will be on Tuesday, August 14, 2016 at 11:30 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421.
Scott served with the U.S. Army at Fort Jackson during the Vietnam War. Scott attended Thornridge HS., the University of Illinois and graduated from Northern Illinois University. Scott retired from National Marketing after 20 plus years of service
In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice in his memory would be appreciated.