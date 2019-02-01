CROWN POINT, IN - Shannon R. Hadley, age 54, of Crown Point, passed away suddenly on January 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife and the love of his life Hillary Hadley; children: Kyle Hadley, Kristi Miller, Bobby Miller, Rick (Sarah) Miller, and Ryan (Gina) Miller; grandchildren Emma, Eli, Gloria, and Hannah; mother Sue (Sam) Rado; adoptive mother Marge Hadley; brothers Dion (Kristin) Hadley and Dan (Gina) Chadwick; and sister Judy Chadwick, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Robert 'Bob' Hadley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Shannon loved football: watching, coaching, and playing as evidenced by him always talking about 'The Legend Year'. He was one of the founders of the Highland Pop Warner Football. Even though his grandkids didn't play football he was ready to travel to watch them play hockey, lacrosse, soccer, and dance.
Stepping into a family of four teenagers with a two year old, Shannon loved being around his family and friends; especially traveling on mini adventures with Mark and Kim Fentress. He also loved his Jeep and could not wait to customize it. Shannon worked as an inspector for 30 years, most recently with Team Industries.