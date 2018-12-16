GARY, IN - Sharon Kay (Rhone) Wilson, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sharon was born on October 20, 1951 in Hammond, IN to Kenneth and Barbara Rhone. She graduated from Calumet High School, Class of 1971. Sharon grew up and lived in Calumet Township most of her life. She was a longtime employee of Terpstra's Farm Stand. Sharon also worked as a bus monitor for the Head Start program. She was currently an employee of the Olive Garden in Merrillville, IN; where she worked as the 'Salad Lady' for the past 17 years. Sharon was the second eldest of 12 siblings. She was often referred to as the little sister; although small in stature her heart was huge. Sharon was a very kind, giving, and loving person. One of her favorite saying was, 'Kill them with kindness.' Sharon simply loved cats especially, ' Patches.' She loved spending time with her family going shopping and going out to eat at the Red Lobster for her birthday every year.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Alfred G. Wilson; her five children, Jeffrey (Debra) Rhone, Christopher (Ashley) Wilson, Jesse (Ashley Stately) Wilson, Linda (Brandon) Sharp and Michael Wilson; 11 grandchildren; 10 siblings; many nieces, nephews and other loving family members and precious friends. Preceded in death by her beloved father, Kenneth P. Rhone; her mother, Barbara E. Rhone and her brother, Robert A. Rhone.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Father Theodore J. Mens officiating at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN (219-980-5555). Interment will be at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Sharon will be dearly missed by her loving, devoted family and precious friends. God Grant Her Eternal Rest.