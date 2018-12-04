BEECHER, IL - Shirley M. Vance, former resident of Calumet City, IL, Cape Coral, FL and Lemont, IL, passed peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
She was 94 and is survived by daughters, S. Barbara (James) Wojcikiewicz, Diane T. (Edward) Smosna and Patricia A. (Nael) Hamadeh. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, Jim, Dan, Joe, Mike, Brian, Jeff, Mark, Kevin, Meghan, Nadia, Nawal, Randa and Rania. She was blessed with eighteen great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Vance, parents, Arthur and Barbara Brophy, and brother, Arthur S. Brophy.
Visitation will be held between 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James the Greater Church, in Sauk Village, IL. Visitation prior to the Mass at 9:15 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Masses for the repose of the soul of Shirley Vance or memorial contributions to Vitas Hospice, Tinley Park, IL.
Shirley loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren her whole life. She was a loving person dedicated to her faith, family, many close and dear friends, niece, nephews and cousins. She was a faithful, enthusiastic parishioner of St. Victor Church and school, in Calumet City, where she grew up as a child and returned after marriage, in 1945. Shirley was a patriot, and served at the Fletcher General Army Hospital, Cambridge, OH. Shirley graduated from St. Margaret School of Nursing, Hammond, IN, as a RN, in 1945. She earned a B.S Health Arts, from St. Frances College, Joliet, IL in 1977. She was employed by the City of Calumet City, as a Public Health Nurse, at the Faith Bailey Health Center, from 1960-1965 and employed by District 155, Wentworth-Wilson, in Calumet City, as a School Nurse, from 1965-1980. She retired in 1980, to Cape Coral, FL and enjoyed many happy years of gardening and quilting. 'The love remains in the memories we have made, you are in our hearts forever.'