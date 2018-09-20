MERRILLVILLE, IN - Shirley Velgos (nee Adams), age 89, late of Merrillville, IN, formerly of Lansing, Dolton, and South Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Charles V. Velgos. Loving mom of Charles (Kathy) Velgos, William (Sandy) Velgos, and Paul (Donna) Velgos. Proud grandma of Bill, Kyle, Anya, and Mila. Dear sister of Grace (late Marty) Hickey. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents George and Jeannette Adams, and four brothers and two sisters.
Visitation Friday, September 21, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME JAMES E. JANUSZ DIRECTOR, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Visitation Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery - Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area or ASPCA, greatly appreciated.
