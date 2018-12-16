GARY, IN - Stanley G. Byczko of Gary, formerly of Hammond, IN, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 13, 2018. Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Annette; son, Gregory (David) Byczko; brothers, Chester (Bogusia) Byczko and John (Barbara) Byczko; sister, Teresa Byczko- Fischer; sister in law, Michelene Blair; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kacper and Magdalena Byczko; son, Stanley Jr.; sister, Halena (still living, Robert) McMahon; niece, Meaghan McMahon.
A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN with Fr. Mark Pavlina officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM.
Stanley was born in Germany and came to America in 1952 thru Ellis Island at the age of three. He graduated from St. Mary Grade School in Hammond, and was a 1966 graduate of Hammond Tech. He went on to Prairie State to become a pipefitter. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was a member of the DAV. Stanley worked for over 30 years at the Ford Plant in Hegewisch, IL. He loved going to the casino and loved cats and bird watching. Stanley was very giving and had a huge heart. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Disabled American Veterans would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com