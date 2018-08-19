Susan 'Gail 'Cross
Susan 'Gail' Cross passed away peacefully on Monday July 9, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 2, 1951. Gail was married to Rodney 'Zip Cross' and spent 44 years as CEO of Cross Corp. Other jobs included but weren't limited to, the 'real chief ' of The Shelby Volunteer Fire Department, owner of the Shelby Lounge, #1 Wife, Mom, Mother in Law, Grandma and Best Friend also leader of the dance floor and party planner.
Gail was born in Washington, IN, later moving to Shelby and marrying the love of her life Zip Cross and starting a family - Travis (Amy) Cross, Brandi (Matt)Mader; six grandchildren: Kayla, Hunter, Trevor, Brilee, Brooklin and Dane.
Gail was one of a kind, with a giant heart and will be missed more than words can say and loved for eternity by all who knew her.
*A celebration of life will be held November 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Shelby Fire Station.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
The Shelby Fire Station
(Zip and Gail's 45thWedding Anniversary)