LAKE STATION, IN - Terry Lynn Anderson, age 69, of Lake Station passed away Tuesday December 18, 2018 in his home. Terry was born March 7, 1949 in Gary, Indiana to the late Victor and Dorothy (Williams) Anderson. He was a drywall installer that had retired from Gene Gilbert Enterprises. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Lake Station Post #100. Terry enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, caring for his yard and his dogs.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Lynda (Nee Strine) Anderson; son, T.J. Anderson of Lake Station; three daughters: Penny (Dan) Ambler of Portage, Lisa (Chad) Dopiriak of Hobart and Heather Anderson of Hobart; nine grandchildren: Megan Ambler, Brittany Dopiriak, Dustin Morse, Chad Dopiriak, Ryan Gonzalez, Triston Anderson, Nathan Gonzalez, Jonathon Ambler and Kadie Dopiriak; two great grandchildren: Akylia Eurick and Aubree Dopiriak; two sisters: Vickie (Paul) Hepner of Valparaiso and Toni Anderson of Valparaiso; and several nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and one great grandson Oliver Lee.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Friday December 21, 2018 at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL 3781 Central Avenue lake Station, IN 46405. Pastor Bob Burton will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be submitted at