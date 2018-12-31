PORTER, IN - Terry Lynn Mentzer, age 67, of Porter, passed away on December 26, 2018. He was born on April 14, 1951 in Mount Pleasant, PA to Leo and June (Adams) Mentzer. Terry is survived by his daughters; Heather (Russell) Ippolito and Amber Freeman-Pardo; sister, Nancy Faust; grandchildren, Tegan (Bee Danh) Stephens, Brittany (Josh) Kitchen and Matthew and Brandon Pardo; three great-grandchildren and many nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Paulette (Freeman) Mentzer; daughter, Tuesday Mentzer; brother, James Mentzer; sister, Patricia Hearst; and fur children, Rosco and Sebastian.
Terry was a mechanical millwright at U.S. Steel for 30 years and then worked at Resco in Hammond, IN for 11 years. Terry loved to golf and travel. He was an avid sports fan with his favorites being the Chicago Bears and Pittsburg Steelers Football teams and Chicago Cubs baseball team. Terry was a hardworking, family loving, gentle giant and will be forever loved and missed.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Pastor Craig Forwalter officiating. Visitation will be held on January 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.