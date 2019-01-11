Thaddeus Pilewski
NILES, MI - Thaddeus 'Ted' Pilewski, 82, of Niles, MI, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Ted was born on December 5, 1936, to the late John and Stephanie (Sowinski) Pilewski. After graduating from South Shore High School, Ted wed the love of his life, Carole Heniff, at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Chicago. Together, they raised their four children. Ted began his 40+ year career at U.S. Steel and later at Inland Steel as a Draftsman and Project Scheduler. Ted could fix anything that was broken. If it wasn't broken, he could find a way to improve it with 'Steel Mill Construction'. After his retirement, Ted and Carole made Barron Lake their permanent home.
Besides spending time on the lake, which included fishing, skiing, and boating; he enjoyed running, playing racquetball, and a round of golf. There was nothing more important to Ted than his family. He often mentioned what a lucky man he was to have such a wonderful wife, children, and grandchildren. Ted had a gift for telling a joke at any moment, with an infectious laugh and a booming voice that could be heard for miles. He was an exceptional accordion player, and dancer. When Ted said he had on his 'dancing shoes', he meant it!
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Stephanie Pilewski; and sister, Theresa (Harry) Sosnowski.
Ted is survived by his wife, Carole Pilewski; children, Ann (Darryl) Sopoci of Fishers, IN, Michael Pilewski of Lansing, IL, Joseph (Allyn) Pilewski of Riverside, IL, and John (Kris) Pilewski of Schererville, IN; grandchildren, Adam (Lauren) Sopoci, Kevin Sopoci, David (Megan) Sopoci, Andrew, Matthew, and Sarah Pilewski, and Jackson and Sam Long; and many extended family members and close friends.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church located at #1 East Wilhelm Street in Schererville, IN, on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. CST with Father _________ presiding. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ted's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
