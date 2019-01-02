VALPARAISO, IN - The Rev. James R. Mitchell, a longtime Chicago attorney who later became a minister, died December 28, 2018. He was 85. A resident of Pines Village in Valparaiso, IN, with his wife, Jean, he was hospitalized at Porter Regional Hospital Dec. 24. Rev. Mitchell was born in Emporia, KS, April 27, 1933, and graduated from Northwestern University in 1954. He received a law degree from Northwestern in 1957 and practiced for many years in Chicago. From 1962 to 1964 he worked in the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice. He retired from the law in 1986 as a partner at Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell.
In the 1980s Rev. Mitchell attended Chicago Theological Seminary and served as an interim pastor at the Rollo Congregational Church in Rollo, IL. After receiving a master in divinity degree in 1986, he was named pastor of the First Congregational Church of Union City, MI, where he served for seven years before moving to Wanatah, IN. He served five years there before joining the staff at the First Christian church in Valparaiso. He retired from the ministry in 1998.
He is survived by Jean Mitchell; two sons, Robert and David; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His son, Andrew, died in 2015.
A memorial service for Rev. Mitchell is planned.