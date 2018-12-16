COLON, MI - Therese Rose Guest, of Colon, MI formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Joseph Guest; son, John (Jack) Guest; great grandson, Maxwell Miller and great granddaughter, Rose Klismith. Cherished mother of Thomas Jr. (Tricia) Guest, grandmother of Kevin, Elizabeth and Julie (Jean) Guest, grandmother of Laura, Anna, and Brian, great grandmother of Julia and Caleb; Daughter Ann (Larry) Franczyk, grandmother of David, Sarah, great grandmother of Lily, Jake, Ellie, Charlotte, Evie; Son Michael (Deborah) Guest, grandmother of Michael Jr. Daughter Mary Therese (Marty) Noy, grandmother of Christopher, great grandmother Logan and Lorelai; Son Kenneth Guest, grandmother of Bradley; Son Patrick (Bonnie) Guest, grandmother of Cheryl and Matthew; Daughter Catherine (David) Yorek, grandmother of Daniel and Rachel. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at SCHIPPER FUNERAL HOME, 9340, 308 S Blackstone Ave, Colon, MI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 479 S Burr Oak Rd, Colon, MI. Interment will be at the Lakeside Cemetery, Colon, MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Barbara Church Building Fund in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net