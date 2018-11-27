PORTAGE, IN - Thomas Alan Peck, age 51, of Portage passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 at his residence. Tom was born July 12, 1967 in Gary, Indiana to Donald and Faye (Pappas) Peck. He was an Operating Engineer working for V&H Excavating. Tom was a member of Operating Engineers Local Union #150.
Tom is survived by his loving children Sabrina Jones and Brayden Hall; his mother, Faye Simiakos of Portage; his sister, Jamie (Bill) Kaplan of Ogden Dunes; his brother Mikes Simiakos of Portage; four nieces and nephews, Eric, Nina, Yanni and Stavros. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Peck and his stepfather John Simiakos.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Followed by a Time of Sharing for friends and family beginning at 3:00 p.m. Saturday December 1, 2018 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, Indiana 46368.