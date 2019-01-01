LANSING, IL - Thomas Arthur Becker age 85 of Lansing, IL passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife Renee Dorothy Becker (nee Turner). Loving father of: Rita (nee Becker) (Steve) Granath, Wayne Becker, Virginia Ann (nee Chapin) Beagle, Alison (Greg Kauth) Chapin, Rose Arlene (nee Chapin) (Michael) Vis. Cherished grandfather of: Jessica (nee Chapin) (Matt) Hartsough, Mitch and Raleigh Vis, Katrina (nee Szwet) (Greg) Beyer, Alex Szwet, Josephine Bates, Nicholas (Tami) Granath, Emily (nee Granath) Kroehler, Jeremy Granath, Amy Becker, James Becker, Sabrena (nee Becker) (Daniel) Gorczynski, Kendra Becker, Bryan Duffy and Robert Vondrash and great grandfather of 16. Loving uncle of: Jean Marie (nee Becker) (Andy) Fletsch, Mary Jo (nee Becker) (lawrence) Garretto and Lauren Turner and fond brother-in law of: Mary Becker and Lucille Turner. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Clara (nee Arnold) Becker and brothers Richard Becker and Robert Becker.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Thomas will be held on Thursday January 3, 2019 at the funeral home beginning with 9:30 AM closing prayers then processing to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Mr. Becker will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Mr. Becker proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Air Force Strategic Air Command and a member of the Tornados, Calumet City Lions Club and the Telephone Pioneers. He was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church and he graciously volunteered his time at St. Margaret's Hospital. He enjoyed cooking, golfing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was loved by many and he will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to the Salvation Army or the American Lung Association. www.schroederlauer.com