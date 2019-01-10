HOBART, IN - Thomas E. Baldwin II, age 55, of Hobart, passed away at home on Monday, January 7, 2019. He was born in Hammond, Indiana on July 11, 1963 to the late Thomas and Beverly (nee Burns) Baldwin. Tom proudly served his country in The United States Marine Corps. He was a Union Carpenter, Local 599. He was a member of the American Legion in Merrillville and also was a Mason. His hobbies included carpentry, cars, Harleys, camping, hunting, fishing, and sports, especially golf. Tom will be remembered as a family man who adored his granddaughters.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Brittany (Noah Claeys) Baldwin; son, Jeremy (Rose Smith) Baldwin; granddaughters, Kloey and Laela Pisowicz; grand baby to be, Violet Baldwin; siblings, James (Karla) Baldwin, Loretta (Dave Lant) Baldwin, Merrill Clark, Robbie Clark; niece, Meghan Baldwin; nephew, Cody Baldwin; mother of his children, Debra (Randy) Baldwin Rowe; and furry canine best friend, Marley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
A funeral service, with military honors, will take place Friday, January 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM with Pastor John Wilkerson officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home from 2:00-7:00 PM. Please call 219-942-2109 with any questions. Online condolences may be shared with the family at