PHOENIX, AZ - Thomas E. Hodge, age 64 of Phoeniz, AZ, formerly of East Gary, passed away on August 27, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. Tom graduated from East Gary Edison Sr. High School, Class of 1972 and received and full scholarship to the University of Missouri, where he was the #1 Linebacker on the Tigers football team. He remained active in his adult years by playing softball and golf.
He is survived by his mother Annie Snemis; brothers Bill (Della) Hodge, Mickey (Lisa) Hodge; sister Shelly Dammarell; nephew Matt Prestiage; nieces Jennifer Van Niel, Brooke and Faith Dammarell; Jessica Hodge, and Brittany Reed; his special aunts: Shirley and Gloria Clark; uncle Tom Clark; his companion of many years Laura Anderson; and his former wife and best friend Vicki Hodge. Preceded in death by his father William E. Hodge and uncle Hank Clark.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Memorial services will begin at 7:00 P.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Station (East Gary) Edison Athletic Department for the Thomas E. Hodge Memorial Scholarship.
