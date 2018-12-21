MUNSTER, IN - Thomas F. Mutka, age 72 years, passed from this world into the arms of Jesus on Monday afternoon, December 17, 2018 at the Wm. J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster, IN. Tom was born November 10, 1946 in East Chicago, IN to Anton and Christine (Dubec) Mutka, who preceded him in death. He leaves behind his sister, Anne Marie (Clark) Lewis, and his brother John and Virginia Mutka, along with his beloved four nephews and five nieces, and numerous great nephews and nieces, and many cousins of the Mutka and Dubec families, and his good friend, Marty Jakubowski.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday December 22, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon, immediately following, Father Charles Niblick officiating.
Tom had been a lifelong resident of Whiting, IN, until a year-and-a-half ago when he was diagnosed with leukemia. Tom was a Whiting High School graduate, class of 1966, served in the US Army, and was honorably discharged in February of 1970. After the Army, he was employed by Rand McNally in Hammond, IN, until they closed. He went on to the Whiting Community Center for over twenty years. There he made many friends. After the center closed, he was employed by the City of Whiting's 'Street Department,' which he eventually had to leave due to illness.
Tom fought a hard battle. Rest in peace, dear brother...
In lieu of folowers, memorial donations preferred to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
