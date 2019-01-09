SCHERERVILLE, IN - Thomas Leo Gleason age 71 of Schererville, passed away on Sunday January 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Linda; three sons: Thomas (Dena) Gleason, Michael (Jaime) Gleason, Robert (Melissa) Gleason, seven grandchildren: Thomas Jr., Hunter, Penelope, Jasymme, Tristian, Carter, Taylor, two brothers: James (Terri) Gleason, Steve (Melissa) Likas. Preceded in death by his parents, and father and mother-in law.
Tom was active at the Piscateers Hunting & Fishing Club.
Funeral Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SCHERERVILLE, IN.