Timothy J. Segvich "Timmer"

HIGHLAND, IN -
Timothy J. Segvich, U.S. Army Veteran, age 72, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Josephine M. (nee Stok) Segvich; and two loving children, Michael A. Segvich& Michelle M. (Segvich) Tucker; also preceded in death, his parents Anthony J Segvich& Nellie N. (nee Orlowski) Segvich, his brother Anthony (Butch) Segvich; and his daughter in-law, Roberta (nee King) Segvich; surviving brothers, Donald Segvich and Ronald Segvich; also surviving, his five grandchildren, Mary-Louise Drzich, Dustin Drzich, Taylor Drzich, Joseph Drzich and Devin Tucker; in addition, Kevin Edwards and Michelle Tucker, companion.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Funeral Services with 10:30 a.m. Mass will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland IN with visitation at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL.
Timmer was a Vietnam Veteran with 4th Battalion 60th Artillery from 1966 thru 1968 with an Honorable Discharge. He was a member of the Highland American Legion Post 180. He worked at the United State Post Office in Whiting, IN. for over 25 years. His passion was playing the bass guitar and being part of the Upper U.S. Showband. On occasions, would report to local weather temperatures into WGN for the area. In addition, he enjoyed cooking either on the BBQ or on the home stove for all family and friends to enjoy, specially teaching his grandson Devin how to cook. Floral arrangements welcomed.