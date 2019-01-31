CROWN POINT, IN - Tomislav A. Elich 'Tome', age 87 of Crown Point, passed away Sunday 27, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born in 1931 to Alexander and Velika (Christoff) Elich in Bitola, Macedonia. He was a lifetime member of St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Cathedral. Tome married the love of his life Vera (Petrov) January 2, 1954. They then migrated to the US in 1959, settling in Northwest Indiana.
Tome retired from Inland Steel after 35 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. His love of cars went back to his military service as a mechanic in Jugoslavia and continued to fix any car whether family,friends or even strangers if they were stranded.
Tome is survived by his wife of 65 years Vera, two children: Kiki (Bob) Wahlman Merrillville IN, Tom (Sheila) Elich Sewickley PA; five grandchildren: Angela (Justin) Marcinkewicz Crown Point IN, Cindy (Chas) Reilly Lowell IN, Rob (Melissa) Wahlman, Lowell IN Jacob Elich, Philadelphia PA, Madison Elich, Sweckley PA; four great-grandchildren: Addison and Mason Marcinkewicz, Charlotte and Cary Reill; sister Ratka Poscic Rijeka, Croatia; sister-in-law Darinka Elich, Crown Point IN; sister-in-law Nada (Nicko) Zdravko, Largo FL. Many niece and nephews: Lili and Gordon Blagojvich, Rijeka Croatia, Zvonce (Sanja) Poscic, Rijeka Croatia, Elizabeth Elich, Hickory NC, Florence (Joe) Moos, Valparaiso IN, Tony (Liz) Elich, Naperville IL, Sonja (Doug) Chamberlain, Toronto On, Lydia (John) Hartley, Brooklin On, Tyrone (Angela) Zdravko, Clearwater FL and many great- nieces and nephews. Preceded in death his parents, brother Vladimir Elich and brother-in-law Zvonko Poscic.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point with Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m. Rev Georgij Gligorov, officiating. Funeral Services will be held Saturday directly at the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Cathedral or Alzheimer's Association.
For further information please call Mileva or Dave at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.