Vicky Renee Bryant
Vicky Renee Bryant, 60, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Regency Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents Johnnie and Ella Mae Kilgore; paternal grandparents Alton and Ada Smith; maternal grandparents, Tommy and Deal Nichols; two brothers, Robert and Leroy Johnson; five uncles, Charlie, Ollie, Sammie Lee, Tommy Nichols, Earnest Dinkins, and Herbert Kilgore; two aunts Lula Mae Wheeler and Vivian Kilgore; one niece Latasha Jones.
Vicky leaves to cherish her memory one son, TyNeal (Anisa) Bryant; three grandchildren, TaNeil Bryant of Indianapolis, IN; TyNeal 'Juice' Jr. and Teron 'Dude' Bryant of Hammond, IN; seven sisters, Mary (Willie) Byas of Hampton, GA; Joyce (Edsel) Brown, Wilma Johnson, Angela Ewing, and Carol Kilgore all of Amory, MS; Ada (Kevin) Myles of Hammond, IN; and Phyllis (Melvin) Graham of Shannon, MS; one uncle, Walter (Ida) Nichols of Memphis, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and special friends too numerous to name.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at El-Bethel Apostolic Church of Jesus 2314 Taney Place Gary, IN 46404. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. Bishop Wallace Johnson, officiating. St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN.
DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.