MERRILLVILLE, IN - Wanda A. Syjut (nee Kasiak), age 93 of Merrillville, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018. Survived by husband of 69 years, Walter; three children: Ken (Anne) Syjut, Cheryl (Jim) Barbauld, Ron (Debbie) Syjut; grandchildren: Raeanne (Jason) Cerny, Kendra (Rob) Copeland, Ryan (Audra) Barbauld, Brian Syjut, Robb (Janna) Barbauld, Kristi (Dave) Godfrey; seven great-grandchildren: Tyler and Brennah Cerny, Lily and Benjamin Copeland, Stella Syjut, Addison and Evelyn Barbauld; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Felix and Anna Kasiak; sister, Rose (Ed) Waite; brothers, Ted Brzychcy and Ed Kasiak; and granddaughter, Jennifer Syjut.
Wanda was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Wanda was a homemaker who enjoyed playing Bingo, baking, and crocheting items of which she frequently gave as gifts to family and friends. She enjoyed her visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place Monday, December 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville with Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to mass. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.
