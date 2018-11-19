Wayne M. Stuppy
LOUDON, TN - Wayne Murphy Stuppy, age 72 of the Tellico Village community in Loudon passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018. Wayne was member of First Baptist Church in Philadelphia. He served in the US Army. Wayne was raised in a life of farming; it was a true passion of his. After his retirement to Tennessee he continued to assist others on their farms when needed.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, John and Vera (Miller) Stuppy. Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Dorothy Stuppy; stepdaughter, Vicki Wietbrock and husband, Shane of Lowell, IN; grandchildren, Erin and Chris Shoup, Cameron Wietbrock; great grandchild, Whitney Shoup; special nephew, Jimmy Krizan and wife, Paige; brothers, Paul Stuppy and Roger Stuppy; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held 2:30 PM Tuesday in Roberson Cemetery with Rev. Brian Courtney officiating. Military honors were conferred by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.