HIGHLAND, IN - William 'Bill' M. Kennedy, Jr. age 75 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 9, 2018. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie (nee White); daughter, Tricia (late Robert) Ray of Highland; grandchildren, Michael (Sabrina) Ray and Kaitlin Ray; great grandchildren, Dillon and Owen; in laws, Brian (Carol) White; nephew; Derek (Bethany) White; niece, Megan White-McCammon; and great nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle; and brother and sister.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 from 2:00 - 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. Bill will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Bill was originally from Ohio and graduated from Union Local High School. He was a graduate of The University of Toledo. He attended apprentice school and received a job at Blaw-Knox in East Chicago. He worked at Beatty Machine and then Progress Pump & Machine. He enjoyed going to and watching Notre Dame and Ohio State football games. Bill loved cooking and spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family or COPD Foundation would be appreciated.