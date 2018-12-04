William C. (Chuck) Schloer
KING, WI - William C. (Chuck) Schloer, age 70, of Marshfield, died on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King, WI.
He was born on January 28, 1948, in Hammond, IN to William J. and Margaret (Cussen) Schloer. He attended Bishop Noll Institute graduating in 1966. He was a Ball State University student graduating with a B.S. Degree in social work in 1973. Chuck was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam, honorably discharged in 1971.
He married the former Jane Ellen Cloghessy on June 1, 1974, in Munster, IN. He worked at Riverview Hospital and Manor, for 17 years retiring in 1992 because of health reasons.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and especially the times he spent up in Hayward, WI.
Survivors include his wife Jane Ellen Schloer, of Marshfield, one son Nicholas Schloer of Marshfield, his mother, Margaret of Schererville, IN; two brothers, Mark (Kathy) Schloer of Florida; Jeffrey Schloer of Schererville, IN; sisters-in-law, Maribeth (Dennis) Headley of Indiana, Karen (Tim) Rutz of Indiana, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son Matthew J. Schloer and his father, William J. Schloer, and his grandparents, William N. and Lillian Schloer, John and Eva Cussen.
At the family's request, services will be private and burial will take place at a later date.
Chuck was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend. He truly will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
