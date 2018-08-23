William E. 'Inks' McLaughlin
HAMMOND, IN - William E. 'Inks' McLaughlin, born November 21, 1927 in Hammond, IN, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018. He is survived by his wife Dorothy of Calumet City, IL; sister Mary Jane Rudolph, Boulder, CO; sons, Mark (Mary), Bill(Jan) and Tim McLaughlin; daughter, Jill (George) Sechrist; grandchildren: Meggan, Sara, Laura, Catherine, Mallory, Morgan, Collin, Connor, Halee, Jordan, TJ, George, Patrick and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude McLaughlin and brothers, Jim and Dick McLaughlin.
Bill graduated from Hammond High School, Class of 1945. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Smith Chevrolet, where he enjoyed a 60+ year career.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Share Foundation in Rolling Prairie, IN, The Dunes Learning Center in Porter, IN or Hospice of the Calumet Area, in his memory would be appreciated.