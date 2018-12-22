VALPARAISO, IN - William F. Hohl, 87, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, December 10, 2018. He was born December 3, 1931 to William F. and Ruth (Bahret) Hohl, graduated from Michigan City Elston High School and received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Purdue University. Bill served with the U.S. Army from 1955 - 57.
On November 21, 1959 he married Donna L. Mason who survives along with their children, William, III, Laura & Jennifer, grandsons, Bryan and Christopher and his brother, Dr. Richard Hohl.
A private family ceremony will be held.