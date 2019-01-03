CEDAR LAKE, IN - William George Fortener unexpectedly passed away December 30, 2018 at 46 years young leaving behind his wife of 18 years, Jennifer (nee Eichensehr) Fortener; two sons: Nate and Noah; mother, Diane (Bruce) Merrick; sister, Cassandra (James) Schmidt; mother-in-law, Paula (nee Dowling, Phil) Grede; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey (Sharon) Eichensehr.
Friends may meet with the family on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 PM at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME 12901 Wicker Ave Cedar Lake, IN. A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 PM.
Bill was a long time employee of Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad. Bill was humble, a kind soul, and most of all he was true to himself.