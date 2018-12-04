CENTRALIA, MO - William “Lafey” Armontrout (7/2/1928 - 11/29/2018) Northwest Indiana lost a dedicated high school teacher and coach on Thursday, November 19, 2018. Lafey passed away in his home town of Centralia, MO after a long battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his wife Eleanor (Reisinger) Armontrout.
He is survived by his brother Gilbert (Joyce) Armontrout and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation and burial service in his hometown of Centralia on Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Oliver's Funeral Home. During his career he touched the lives of thousands of students and athletes at Merrillville and Crown Point High Schools. Although he had numerous highlights throughout his career, two of his greatest honors were having the Merrillville track complex named the Lafey Armontrout Track and being inducted into the Indiana Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame. To honor his years of dedication, donations are being accepted in his name to the Merrillville track program as were his wishes.
For details visit the Merrillville athletic web site at www.merrillvillepirates.com.