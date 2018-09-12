PORTAGE, IN - William 'Wilbur' Reid, age 64, of Portage, passed away on September 10, 2018. He was born on December 5, 1953 in Gary, IN to Shirley J. Higgins and William A. Reid.
William is survived by his loving wife, Penni Reid; children, Sabrina Reid, Jessica (Michael) Austin, Melissa (Mitch) Snyder, William (Stacey) Reid, Michael (Jessica) Blanton, and Jessica (Aubin) Menchaca; grandchildren, Christian, Alyssa, Dominic, Ethan, Sophia, Malina, Olivia, MJ, Finnley, Falcon, Evie, Maddie, Molly, and Elsie; mother in law, Pat Long; siblings, Susan (Kevin) Tully, Kelly Reid, Michael (Kelly) Reid, Tiffanie (Ian) Schmutte, Chad Harris; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Louie) Lockhart and Liz Kish; brothers-in-law, Larry Wortsman, Bob (Arlene) Wortsman, and Scott (Carrie) Wortsman. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sandra Spenner and Toni Brown; brother in law, Robbie Long.
William was a Proud Vietnam Veteran in the United States Navy and a Safety Coordinator at US Steel-Gary Works.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of a Military Honors Service at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.