EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mr. Willie D. 'Big Apple' King, 88, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at home. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife Pattie Jo Gibson-King and daughter Crystal Neal both of East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Willie D. Johnson, Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.