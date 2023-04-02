"Dear Jill,

I am a mother of teens, and it seems everything they want to do costs money. They want money to go out to eat with friends. They want cell phones while we think that is an expense we're not ready for. Their friends participate in a lot of extracurriculars that are also expensive. We want them to enjoy these years without breaking the bank. Help! ~Anna O.”

One of the great benefits of couponing has been the flexibility to spend some of the money saved on groceries on activities with my family. Whether it’s dining out, going to a show or spending the evening mini-golfing or at an indoor arcade, it’s true that the fun things in life can also be budget-busters! As a mother of three, I know all too well how these kinds of ancillary expenses can creep up. I also know that not everything can have a coupon applied to it! I’m more than happy to share some of the ways our family saves money in these kinds of areas.

Dining out: Whenever we eat out, our entire family orders ice water to drink. I know it’s a small thing, but ordering soda for five people can easily add $15 to our bill before anyone has ordered a meal! We have asked our children from a young age to do the same when we eat in a restaurant. It’s not a hard-and-fast rule – certainly, if we go to a spot known for its fantastic milkshakes, I know that my children might want one!

With summertime in full swing, we recently attended a local outdoor rib fest. This event had posted rules on its website noting that no coolers or outside food would be allowed in the park, except for a single, one-liter, non-flavored bottle of water. I brought one along for everyone in the family!

Cell phones: For a long time, I did not think my children needed their own phones. I added our oldest child to our cellphone plan when she began driving, because we wanted her to be able to call from anywhere in case of emergencies. However, her younger brothers also wanted phones so that they could chat, text and talk with friends. We ended up buying pre-paid cell phones for the boys and not signing up for cell service! These phones were about $25 each and they simply use free wifi to access apps, surf the web, talk and chat. If they ever need full cellular access we can pay month-to-month, but this has been a good compromise and neither one of them has a monthly bill.

Entertainment: This is one area where you may be able to use coupons – or apply a couponing mindset to saving more money! Many entertainment establishments, whether it’s a trampoline park, laser tag course or paintball field, offer coupons or all-you-can-play pricing on less-trafficked days of the week. One of my sons wanted to go to an indoor arcade with virtual-reality driving games, pinball and other fun activities. The arcade offers pay-as-you-go pricing where you load money onto a gaming card and then pay a dollar or two (or more) per game. However, on Thursday evenings, they have an “All You Can Play” unlimited gaming event for $10 per person. Guess which night of the week we go?

Other times, we maximize what we’re spending by taking advantage of “bounce back” promotions where you may purchase lower-priced tickets on site for your subsequent visit. Our family recently went to a mini golf establishment with two different 18-hole courses. Each course was $8 per person, but if you played both in the same day, the second course cost just $1. We played both!

My children have become very good at spotting the best days and times to enjoy some of their favorite entertainment spots simply by looking for the deals that will save them the most money, and they’ve learned to suggest their friends meet us there on these days so that they can also enjoy them at lower prices– which the other parents are grateful for too!