Artist shares her passion for art, hospice mission

Barbara Meeker was a little girl when her “love for art overwhelmed her mind and her heart."
"All I wanted to do was color and paint,” said Meeker. “My family was very supportive and encouraging. I wanted to share my passion so I became a teacher at the Hammond Public Schools and later at Purdue University.”
The South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, will feature "Barabara M. Meeker: A Career Retrospective" now through Nov. 1. Meeker has designated all sale proceeds to benefit South Shore Arts and Hospice of the Calumet Area.
Meeker has become a nationally recognized artist and has been featured in several publications and contests, especially for her abstract pieces. In 2000, the South Shore Arts showcased her exquisite work in a 90-piece collection. For over two decades, Meeker traveled the United States working with profound artists that shared a passion and love for the visual arts. Meeker credits her opportunity to study abroad as the reason she enjoys learning new and exciting forms of art.
Meeker, whose home in Munster and originally born in Peru, Indiana, is flawlessly landscaped and inside an art museum, which showcases many of her pieces ranging from portraits, still life, landscapes, watercolors to abstracts and more.
“We all have creativity,” believes Meeker. “We are surrounded by so much inspiration and sometimes we forget to appreciate its beauty in the purest form. Art helps us to capture it.”
Barbara Meeker donated a dozen of her original pieces to Hospice of the Calumet Area's William J. Riley Memorial Residence and has also donated many of her work’s proceeds to the annual HCA Artisans’ sales.
“Barbara is such a wonderful inspiration to our community, and especially Hospice of the Calumet Area,” said Lydia Dershewitz, fellow Hospice artisan. “Her work is absolutely exquisite and she has a way of taking her love for flowers and nature and translating it onto the canvas. Years ago, someone told me that I needed to get her to be part of our artisan group and I am grateful it happened.”
Meeker also designed jewelry and sold paintings at the store Heart to Heart Gift Gallery and Home Accents.
Meeker still creates but is more enthusiastic about her granddaughter Jennifer Meeker’s abilities and passion for drawing, photography and ceramics. Barbara says Jennifer has already won several awards and had some of her pieces in the Carmel International Arts Festival.
