Artist shares her passion for art, hospice mission

Barbara Meeker was a little girl when her “love for art overwhelmed her mind and her heart."

"All I wanted to do was color and paint,” said Meeker. “My family was very supportive and encouraging. I wanted to share my passion so I became a teacher at the Hammond Public Schools and later at Purdue University.”

The South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, will feature "Barabara M. Meeker: A Career Retrospective" now through Nov. 1. Meeker has designated all sale proceeds to benefit South Shore Arts and Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Meeker has become a nationally recognized artist and has been featured in several publications and contests, especially for her abstract pieces. In 2000, the South Shore Arts showcased her exquisite work in a 90-piece collection. For over two decades, Meeker traveled the United States working with profound artists that shared a passion and love for the visual arts. Meeker credits her opportunity to study abroad as the reason she enjoys learning new and exciting forms of art.

Meeker, whose home in Munster and originally born in Peru, Indiana, is flawlessly landscaped and inside an art museum, which showcases many of her pieces ranging from portraits, still life, landscapes, watercolors to abstracts and more.