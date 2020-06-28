Arts organizations look to the future

For many arts organizations, difficult decisions have highlighted a year that almost no one could have predicted.
Events have been postponed or cancelled, classes moved online and in-person fundraising efforts halted. For the Chesterton Art Center, an event that has been held for more than six decades was cancelled after organizers came to the conclusion that it would be a daunting task to ensure the social distancing of thousands of attendees.
“We made the difficult decision to cancel the 62nd annual Chesterton Art Fair scheduled for Aug. 1 and 2 this year,” said Wendy Marciniak, president and CEO of the Chesterton Art Center. “Safety of our guests, artists and volunteers was our biggest concern.”
The organization also cancelled its popular Art After Dark Gala.
“The loss of these two events is a crushing blow to our budget,” Marciniak said.
The art center isn’t alone. Organizations like the Dunes Arts Foundation in Michigan City and Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso have postponed their theater seasons. Books, Brushes & Bands for Education, a Hammond organization that has thrived on in-person educational opportunities for youth, cancelled its spring concert for the first time in 16 years and has moved many of its courses online.
“We had to cease everything we were doing in person and we had to develop an online structure for students, which is not who we are,” said Michelle Golden, board president and co-founder of the organization. “Everything we do is about building relationships in person.”
As arts organizations across the Region like Books, Brushes & Bands for Education are eager to return to a sense of normalcy, they’re getting some help from the Indiana Arts Commission in the meantime.
The commission recently announced a list of arts organizations across the state that are each receiving a $3,000 grant to help with expenses and recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants, provided through the Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund, went to 16 organizations in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
The assistance has helped many of the organizations stay up and running by providing the funding needed to pay instructors and begin planning how they will move forward.
For many, thanks to donations and outside funding, their futures remain bright, organization executives say. However, many will require outside-the-box thinking in order to continue their missions over the next year.
Amy Black, president of the Dunes Arts Foundation board, said the organization this summer is planning to revitalize an old outdoor pavilion near its theater building.
“If we can’t be indoors next year, we can be outdoors,” she said. “It’s changed our priorities as far as what projects we want to tackle first.”
If indoor activities are able to resume next year, Black says the pavilion can be used to help extend revenue for the organization by holding events like ice cream socials when sets are being constructed inside the theater.
Many groups are also using the opportunity to hold online events as a way to expand their reach.
The Memorial Opera House is planning to start a series of online classes in July with a partner theater, Executive Director Scot MacDonald said.
“We’re excited because it’s something new for both groups, but we feel it will cast a wide net,” he said. “Not only will we be able to reach wider age groups, we’ll also be able to expand to include students from all over the country.”
Since closing on March 16, the Chesterton Art Center has halted all in-person classes, but offered online art activities for children, including a free 12-week Zoom workshop based on the book by Julia Cameron called “The Artist’s Way.” The workshop has drawn participants from throughout the United States and Canada, Marciniak said.
Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and local and state health departments, some are beginning to open back up in-person opportunities that include reduced-size classes, events in outdoor settings and limited hours.
“We are asking that visitors wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines,” Marciniak said of the Chesterton Art Center’s plans to reopen July 6. “We will have hand sanitizer available and follow the guidelines provided by the CDC and the state of Indiana to keep visitors and staff safe.”
Books, Brushes & Bands is also planning an event later in the summer that will allow the organization to celebrate its 20th anniversary with its families.
Starting on Monday, the organization is giving its families the opportunity to come to Harrison Park and plant a small pot of marigold seeds, Golden said. A provided journal will allow students to write their thoughts, draw pictures and observe what they see.
“Hopefully the marigolds will grow throughout the summer, and then we’d like the families to come back in September and celebrate our birthday,” she said.
The Dunes Arts Foundation is also moving forward with plans for its Plein Air art event in September in which 40 artists from around the nation will bring their easels and paints to Michigan City to paint iconic structures in the area.
The Memorial Opera House Foundation is planning fundraisers and events for the fall, including a Halloween Bash that MacDonald says they believe will be a unique draw.
“We are certainly anxious to return to normal operations, but we know it is going to be a process that will require thoughtfulness and a measured, cautious approach in order to keep all parties safe,” MacDonald said.
