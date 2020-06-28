Arts organizations look to the future

As arts organizations across the Region like Books, Brushes & Bands for Education are eager to return to a sense of normalcy, they’re getting some help from the Indiana Arts Commission in the meantime.

The commission recently announced a list of arts organizations across the state that are each receiving a $3,000 grant to help with expenses and recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants, provided through the Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund, went to 16 organizations in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

The assistance has helped many of the organizations stay up and running by providing the funding needed to pay instructors and begin planning how they will move forward.

For many, thanks to donations and outside funding, their futures remain bright, organization executives say. However, many will require outside-the-box thinking in order to continue their missions over the next year.

Amy Black, president of the Dunes Arts Foundation board, said the organization this summer is planning to revitalize an old outdoor pavilion near its theater building.

“If we can’t be indoors next year, we can be outdoors,” she said. “It’s changed our priorities as far as what projects we want to tackle first.”