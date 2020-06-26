ASK DR. SPINE: All back pain is not created the same

Tumors and deformity are less causes of back pain in this age group. Spine infection which spread from another part of the body is a rare cause of back pain in this age group. Abdominal disorders such as kidney stones, other gastrointestinal disorders or pelvic disorders such as ovarian cyst are rare causes of back pain.

Age 40 and older

These include overuse, degenerative changes, infection, GI disorders, pelvic pathology, vessel aneurysm and tumors. Degenerative conditions are by far the most common cause of back pain in this age group. Degenerative changes are caused by a combination of age and physical activities. As we age the disc in the spine become stiffer and also get smaller (this is the reason we lose height as we age). As a result of these changes arthritis will develop causing back pain. This type of back pain is worse with activities and often in the morning when we first get out of bed. Also as a result of these age related changes, there can be compression on the spine nerves leading to neurogenic or nerve related back pain. This type of back pain is different than the kind caused by arthritis in that it is worse with standing or walking but goes away with sitting.