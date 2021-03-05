ASK DR. SPINE: Get (your) back into life

The new year is always a good time to take inventory of our lives, including an inventory of our health. By doing this, we can set new health goals for ourselves that will have us feeling healthier and feeling more engaged in life.

There are many factors that affect our health. A few of these factors include our diet — what we eat/what we don’t eat, our sleep, our level of physical activities or lack thereof, our work habits and the stresses in our lives. Paying close attention to those factors that affect our health and taking corrective steps will lead to better health and hopefully a better quality of life.

In this article we will look into some of the positive health changes we can make for this new year.

Diet: What we eat is perhaps the most important thing that affects our health. A diet filled with fast foods, plenty of soda and fatty foods is not a good way to a healthier lifestyle. An occasional Oreo or McDonald is not necessarily a bad thing, but a diet filled with them is not a good thing, either. As such with the new year underway, it is perfect time to commit to a healthier diet of more vegetables, fruits as well as smaller portions. These very simple changes will most likely lead to weight loss as well a sense of better well-being.