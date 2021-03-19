ASK DR. SPINE: Robotic spine surgery

Robots have been with us for some time now. They have been used in industrial applications such as automobile manufacturing, doing some of the more dangerous and repetitive work such as welding or lifting heavy car parts. In fact, the Tesla automotive plants have a significant amount of robots, therefore speeding production and decreasing costs.

Robotic application in health care, especially in surgery, is a more recent event. Robots are increasingly being used in varied ways in surgery. They are very helpful since they can lead to increased precision in performing delicate surgeries.

Perhaps the best know surgical robot is the DaVinci surgical robot. This robot is used as an extension of the surgeon in performing very delicate surgeries in the abdomen and pelvis. In this application, the robot is positioned over the patient and the surgeon sits in a console and remotely controls the robot.

In this console the surgeon is able to view what the robot is doing through specialized cameras which are inserted in the patient’s body. Since the robot can work through very small incisions, called portals, the surgical trauma to the patient's body is minimized, leading to less surgical pain and a faster recovery.