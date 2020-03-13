ASK DR. SPINE: Side effects of beta blockers worth knowing

There are many medicines used to treat hypertension. These include beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors and diuretics. These medicines are consider relatively safe with few side effects.
However, some of these medicines have some interesting side effects which are worth knowing if you take them. In today’s column we will discuss the side effects of perhaps the most common blood pressure medications: beta blockers.
Beta blockers work, as the name implies, by blocking receptors in the body called beta receptors. These receptors are found in many different organs and have different roles. Beta receptors are classified as beta 1, beta 2 and beta 3.
Beta 1 receptors are found mainly in the heart, and when activated are responsible for increasing heart rate and the power of the heart muscle contracting.
Beta 2 receptors are also present in the heart muscle but are more common in the smooth muscles of the lung and blood vessels. When beta 2 receptors are activated it leads to the smooth muscle in the blood vessels and the lung relaxing leading to vasodilation and bronchodilation respectively.
Beta 3 receptors are found in the heart muscles and fat tissue. These receptors seem to help with heat generation by fat cells and also seem to decrease the contraction of heart muscles.
The early beta blocker medications were non-selective and seem to affect to the same degree all three types of beta receptors. As such, the early beta blockers would help with blood pressure control by blocking the beta 1 receptors in the heart leading to decreased heart rate and heart contraction — a good thing — while at the same time causing constriction in the blood vessels in the lung and the rest of the body — a bad thing, since they also block the beta 2 receptors.
Newer beta blockers are more selective and are more focused on affecting the beta 1 receptors in the heart while not affecting the other beta receptors in the rest of the body.
Although the more selective and new beat blockers have less effect on the rest of the beta receptors in the body, all the beta blockers can have similar effects when taken in a manner that leads to an overdose.
Patients who overdose on a beta blocker usually show signs within two hours of taking the overdose. The most common symptom is a very slow heart rate (bradycardia) and very low blood pressure (severe hypotension). Other symptoms of a beta blocker overdose include mental status changes (confusion, seizure, delirium and even coma), low blood sugar and difficulty breathing.
The mental status changes are a result of the beta blockers crossing into the brain and affecting brain cell function in conjunction with the low blood pressure. Low blood sugar results from the beta blocker preventing the liver from making glucose and difficulty breathing is a result of the blockage of the beta 2 receptors, therefore causing the smooth muscles in the lung to constrict.
Most patients with beta blocker overdose will show mild symptoms, and as such can be treated with observation until their symptoms subside. Treatment of beta blocker overdose in patients exhibiting symptoms is focused on reversing the effects. Therefore, after the appropriate labs to eliminate other causes of an overdose, supportive treatment is given until the effects wear off.
Supportive treatment includes medications to increase both heart rate and blood pressure, increase blood glucose and medicines to decrease the effects of the beta blockers on brain cells. These supportive measures are maintained until the effects of the overdose has been resolved.
Dr. Dwight S. Tyndall, FAAOS, is a minimally invasive spine surgeon practicing in the Region at DrSpine.com. His column, which appears every other week, covers a wide range of health and medical issues.