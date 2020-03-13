ASK DR. SPINE: Side effects of beta blockers worth knowing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The early beta blocker medications were non-selective and seem to affect to the same degree all three types of beta receptors. As such, the early beta blockers would help with blood pressure control by blocking the beta 1 receptors in the heart leading to decreased heart rate and heart contraction — a good thing — while at the same time causing constriction in the blood vessels in the lung and the rest of the body — a bad thing, since they also block the beta 2 receptors.

Newer beta blockers are more selective and are more focused on affecting the beta 1 receptors in the heart while not affecting the other beta receptors in the rest of the body.

Although the more selective and new beat blockers have less effect on the rest of the beta receptors in the body, all the beta blockers can have similar effects when taken in a manner that leads to an overdose.

Patients who overdose on a beta blocker usually show signs within two hours of taking the overdose. The most common symptom is a very slow heart rate (bradycardia) and very low blood pressure (severe hypotension). Other symptoms of a beta blocker overdose include mental status changes (confusion, seizure, delirium and even coma), low blood sugar and difficulty breathing.