ASK DR. SPINE: Spine care and health care in the age of COVID-19

Perhaps the greatest innovations to ease patients’ concerns about safety while allowing access to spine care is the use of telemedicine. Patients can now schedule an initial visit as well as a re-check at their convenience from the comfort of their home or work place. Because of privacy issues, the telemedicine platform is more than a Facetime-type call, but at the same time has the same convenience for the patients. Telemedicine has many advantages for patients. These include no need to travel to the office, to be able to see the health care provider while under quarantine and no wasted time of having to wait in an office. Telemedicine also allows for the patient’s prescription for medications, therapy or additional studies to be ordered, and then sent to their respective destinations without the patient having to travel to deliver these prescriptions.