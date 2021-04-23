ASK DR. SPINE: The backbone is connected to the ankle bone

Although the spine seems remote from our feet, the two are very connected.

The spine's main function is to place the torso in space and to serve as a conduit for the spine cord and a support for our torso. Despite this, how the spine feels and function is very dependent on the bones and muscles of the lower limbs, that is the leg and feet.

And, at first blush, it would seem that the lower limbs, legs and feet, are really there to just support the body and the spine. But there is a strong inter-connection between the feet/legs and the spine and what the feet/legs do will often affect the spine.

The physical connection between the spine and the lower limbs is the pelvic. Think of the pelvic as a link between the two with muscles in the spine originating in the pelvis and muscle in the legs originating in the pelvis. Therefore, it is easy to see how this link, the pelvis, can affect both the lower limbs and the spine.

One of the most important legs muscle that affects the spine through its attachment in the pelvis is the hamstring. These are the muscle on the back of the leg. The hamstring attaches on the lower leg below the knee and also on the pelvis, as such it crosses two joints, the knee and the hip joint.