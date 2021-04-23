ASK DR. SPINE: The backbone is connected to the ankle bone

Although the spine seems remote from our feet, the two are very connected.
The spine's main function is to place the torso in space and to serve as a conduit for the spine cord and a support for our torso. Despite this, how the spine feels and function is very dependent on the bones and muscles of the lower limbs, that is the leg and feet.
And, at first blush, it would seem that the lower limbs, legs and feet, are really there to just support the body and the spine. But there is a strong inter-connection between the feet/legs and the spine and what the feet/legs do will often affect the spine.
The physical connection between the spine and the lower limbs is the pelvic. Think of the pelvic as a link between the two with muscles in the spine originating in the pelvis and muscle in the legs originating in the pelvis. Therefore, it is easy to see how this link, the pelvis, can affect both the lower limbs and the spine.
One of the most important legs muscle that affects the spine through its attachment in the pelvis is the hamstring. These are the muscle on the back of the leg. The hamstring attaches on the lower leg below the knee and also on the pelvis, as such it crosses two joints, the knee and the hip joint.
The hamstring is a hardworking muscle since it helps to stabilize the knee and helps to balance the pelvis and hence the spine. A strong and flexible hamstring can be essential for spine health despite the fact that this muscle is not in the spine. For example, tight hamstrings can lead to lower back pain since tight hamstrings will limit pelvis rotation during walking and then lead to lower back pain. Therefore keeping the hamstring strong and flexible is a good start to keeping the lower back healthy.
The heath and function of our feet also can affect our spine health. Most women who can appreciate a beautiful pair of high heeled shoes can also appreciate that wearing these shoes for a long time can lead to lower back pain. The higher the heel on a pair of shoes the more the spine is placed into what is called lordosis by which the curve of the lower back is made more pronounced.
Although this can be considered an attractive look, it can put additional strain on the lower back and can lead to back pain. The solution is not a proscription against high heeled shoes, but rather a suggestion to maintain flexibility of the lower back therefore decreasing the chance of lower back pain when they wear these shoes.
Since most high heeled shoes are not well padded, they are not very good in provided cushion to the feet and therefore transmit most of the forces up the leg directly to the spine therefore potentially added strain to the lower back.
So here are a few tips about lower back health connected to the lower limbs:
Keep strong and flexible hamstrings: This can be done with proper stretching exercises and strengthening. By doing this, the lower back muscle won't need to work so hard to maintain good posture.
Placing padding in the sole of high heeled shoes: Placing even the smallest of padding will help reduce the forces that are transmitted up to the spine as well as making the feet themselves more comfortable while walking.
Dr. Dwight S. Tyndall, FAAOS, is a minimally invasive spine surgeon practicing in the Region at DrSpine.com. His column, which appears every other week, covers a wide range of health and medical issues.