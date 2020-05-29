ASK DR. SPINE: The new age of health care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the past decades American healthcare has been very innovative and has accomplished significant advancements. The days are gone when breast cancer was a near automatic death sentence and when heart attacks would kill thousands each year. These changes have been accomplished with advancement in science, surgical techniques and new medicines.

Despite these tremendous advances, there are major areas where American healthcare has not performed as well. These areas include patient access, such as telemedicine, and patient information portability.

For most patients the task of going to the doctor for a routine visit is still a difficult task. First, the appointment needs to be made and time taken off from work or from a daily regular schedule. Once the appointment is made, there is the drive to the doctor’s office, parking and the dreaded time spent in a waiting room. All said and done, a short, routine office visit lasting no more than 10-15 minutes will require a time commitment by the patient of many hours.