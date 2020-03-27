ASK DR. SPINE: What are viruses?

Covid-19 is a virus which causes respiratory symptoms in some people, severe pneumonia and even death in others. But what is a virus, what makes them different from bacteria and why is there no antibiotics for them?
The word virus comes from the Latin word “virus,” which refers to poison. Viruses, unlike a bacteria, are not considered to be a living thing, since they cannot reproduce on their own and need another living thing such as an animal, human or even a plant in order to reproduce. This is unlike bacteria, which have metabolic activity and replicate themselves without a host cell or invading another living thing. Viruses are many times smaller than bacteria and cannot be seen on a regular microscope and need specialized equipment to be seen. For example, the polio virus is 10,000 times smaller than a grain of salt. Viruses can survive outside of a host since they do not need much nutrition and are metabolically inactive.
Another important characteristics of viruses is that they do not share the same basic cellular structure of other living things, like animals or bacteria. Viruses have a simple cellular structure with just the cell envelope surrounding the genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA material. Because they lack many of the structures found in cells such as bacteria or human cells, viruses need a host in order to replicate.
Viruses have many ways to gain access to a host cell. Some attach to the host cell and inject their reproductive protein into the host cell. Other viruses merge with the host cell, while others create a channel through the host cell wall for their protein to gain access to the cell. Once a virus gains access to a host cell, it hijacks the host to make more viruses, which are then released into the host to continue the process. The cells that form the new viruses then die, which can then trigger a reaction from the host — that is a fever or some other type of illness.
In treating a bacterial infection, antibiotics are often used. Antibiotics are successful because they disrupt specific cellular activities of the bacteria, therefore killing the bacteria and curing the infection. Since viruses have no cellular activity there is no cellular activity to disrupt, and therefore antibiotics are useless against viruses. There are certain anti-viral drugs that can be used in a viral infection, and these drugs work by disrupting the viral-host cell interaction. Some antiviral drugs work by disrupting the virus’ attempt to take over the cell metabolic activity to make more viral particles.
Perhaps the best treatment for a viral infection is prevention. Prevention can range from avoid becoming infected to vaccines that will prevent an infection from a virus if we have been exposed. Vaccines work by exposing our immune system to a non-infectious portion of a virus, therefore allowing our immune system to develop white blood cells to fight the real virus if we come in contact with it. This is how a vaccine such as the Hepatitis B vaccine works. We are given very small doses of parts of the Hepatitis B virus, which helps us to develop fighter white blood cells which will destroy the Hepatitis virus if we are exposed to it.
To summarize, viruses are very different from bacteria, since viruses are not considered living tissue and need a host cell in order to replicate. Additionally, antibiotics are ineffective against viral infections.
Dr. Dwight S. Tyndall, FAAOS, is a minimally invasive spine surgeon practicing in the Region at DrSpine.com. His column, which appears every other week, covers a wide range of health and medical issues.
