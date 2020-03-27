ASK DR. SPINE: What are viruses?

Covid-19 is a virus which causes respiratory symptoms in some people, severe pneumonia and even death in others. But what is a virus, what makes them different from bacteria and why is there no antibiotics for them?

The word virus comes from the Latin word “virus,” which refers to poison. Viruses, unlike a bacteria, are not considered to be a living thing, since they cannot reproduce on their own and need another living thing such as an animal, human or even a plant in order to reproduce. This is unlike bacteria, which have metabolic activity and replicate themselves without a host cell or invading another living thing. Viruses are many times smaller than bacteria and cannot be seen on a regular microscope and need specialized equipment to be seen. For example, the polio virus is 10,000 times smaller than a grain of salt. Viruses can survive outside of a host since they do not need much nutrition and are metabolically inactive.

Another important characteristics of viruses is that they do not share the same basic cellular structure of other living things, like animals or bacteria. Viruses have a simple cellular structure with just the cell envelope surrounding the genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA material. Because they lack many of the structures found in cells such as bacteria or human cells, viruses need a host in order to replicate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}