ASK DR. SPINE: What is laser spine surgery?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I often see patients for consultations who ask me about laser spine surgery. Oftentimes, this question is coming from a spine patient who needs surgery and has heard about the now closed Laser Spine Institute.

Laser Spine Institute, formerly based in Tampa, Florida, promoted the use of laser in spinal surgery as a way to allow spine surgeons to perform spinal surgery through much smaller and smaller incisions. By doing this, patients would recover faster and therefore return to their activities of daily living quickly. One of LSI’s print ads showed a young woman on the beach with a band aid covering her spine surgery incision. The ad was meant to convey that with laser spine surgery, a patient can have spinal surgery through a small incision and return quickly to normal activities, such as going to the beach.

In spinal surgery, the laser is used as an instrument to remove tissue, and therefore it is limited in its role and function. The laser is unable to help in those cases where any kind of spinal alignment correction and instrumentation are needed to stabilize the spine. The laser also has limited value if the surgery requires an extensive exposure of the spine. Therefore, the laser is another tool which has its own role to play.