ASK DR. SPINE: Work-related back pain, part 2: Surgical treatment

Based on the complaints of a worker with a back injury and on the findings of studies such as an MRI and X-rays, a treatment plan can be developed. For those injured workers without any damage to the bones, muscle, nerves or disc, continued physical therapy and medications are usually enough to resolve the symptoms and allow the worker to return to work. Normally, this process will take a few weeks.

For those patients with evidence of damage, such as a disc herniation or fracture, treatment often requires surgery. The goal of surgery in these circumstances is geared towards fixing the damaged structures, resolving the injured worker’s pain and restoring proper function, therefore allowing the injured worker to return to full function.

If there is a disc herniation, then an epidural injection is the next step. This is a procedure by which a steroid medication is injected close to the injured nerve. Most injured workers at this point will experience back and leg pain relief. These epidural injections can be repeated based on how well the injured responds.

Surgery, a micro-discectomy, is needed if there is no or little relief despite the epidural injections, medications and therapy. The goal of a lumbar micro-discectomy is to remove the portion of the lumbar disc which is compressing the lumbar nerve.