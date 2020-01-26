ASK DR. SPINE: Work-related back pain, part 1

• Lumbar nerves: At each spine segment, the spinal nerves assist the spine to supply sensation and motor function to the lower extremity.

With age or with repetitive use of the lumbar spine, injury to the lumbar disc can occur. In this circumstance the injured worker might complain of a deep-seated back pain that is worse with activities and better with rest.

Injury to the facet joints can lead to back pain that lessens with rest and worsens with activities, especially extension or bending backwards.

Ligament or muscle injury presents mainly as muscle spasms which can be very painful and make movement very difficult.

Lumbar nerve injury can present as back pain, buttock pain and more classically as radiation pain down into the legs.

Injury to the lumbar vertebral body is very uncommon in the injured worker unless there is, for example, a very severe accident such as a very bad fall or severe motor vehicle accident.

The mechanism of a low back injury often determines the type of back pain and the subsequent treatment. That is, the more severe the accident the more likely that the accident will cause serious injury to structures such as the discs, nerves or even the vertebral bodies.