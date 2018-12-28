Alcohol has become an integral part of the holiday season celebrations and in moderate use, contributes to a sense of good health and good cheer.
Despite being legal for consumption in most of the world, there are countries where alcohol sale and consumption is illegal. These countries include: Iran, Libya, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen and Bangladesh.
Although the term alcohol is commonly used to describe alcoholic beverages the active ingredient is a chemical called ethanol.
Ethanol is the chemical responsible for the effects of drinks such as wine, beer or hard liquor. These effects can range from mood lift, euphoria and decreased anxiety to drunkenness, and motor and sensory impairment.
When consumed, alcohol is primarily metabolized by the liver but it can have significant effects on the brain leading to many of the effects of drinking.
Alcohol decreases one of the major inhibitory chemicals in the brain, GABA, while promoting one of the major “pleasure” chemicals, dopamine. This combination effect is thought to be responsible for the pleasurable effects of drinking.
At lower doses, alcohol has a stimulative effect leading to a loss or a decrease in inhibition. However, as the blood level increases, alcohol then has a depressive effect on the brain leading to a sense of drunkenness and will eventually lead to stupor/sleep and possibly death, with increased levels. The hangover effect of alcohol is caused by the breakdown product of alcohol called acetaldehyde.
After being consumed, alcohol is absorbed from the stomach and the presence of food can have an effect on its absorption from the stomach. That is, there is faster absorption on an empty stomach and hence faster effect on the brain and behavior.
Interestingly, the absorption is not affected by the type of food in the stomach but is affected by the amount of food in the stomach.
Alcohol’s effect on the body can be broken down in long-term and short-term effects and is dose-dependent. At moderate use, alcohol can have cardiac protective effect by increasing the good cholesterol high-density lipoproteins (HDL) as well as lowering blood pressure by dilating blood vessels. Alcohol also can decrease the clotting ability of blood, therefore leading to a decrease risk of stroke.
Unfortunately, it is the long-term use of high levels of alcohol that is most detrimental to the body and to society at large. Chronic alcoholism often leads to liver failure, stomach ulcers and altered societal behavior. Since alcohol is primarily metabolized by the liver, the long term effects of high levels of alcohol consumption are increased fatty deposits in the liver leading to chronic liver damage and liver failure, and, ultimately, death.
Alcohol also leads to increased stomach acid production. The combination of increased acid production in the stomach plus decreased food intake often seen in alcoholics can lead to stomach and esophageal ulcers, which can lead to death over time.
Perhaps the greatest cost of excessive chronic alcohol consumption is the societal cost. This is exemplified by the damage from drunken driving, loss of productivity by alcoholics and the high health cost of patients with health-related conditions such as liver failure and stomach ulcers.
Unlike withdrawal from other psychoactive substances such opioids and marijuana, alcohol withdrawal itself can be deadly if not treated aggressively.
With alcohol withdrawal there is sympathetic system over-reaction leading to increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, anxiety, seizures and hallucinations. This condition is called Delirium Tremens, the treatment of which is IV hydration and valium.
Alcohol in moderation has become an important part of our holiday parties, and in moderation can be argued to be an essential part of these celebrations.
But it can have significant deleterious effects if used unchecked.