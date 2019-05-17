Neck pain is a common condition and affects many people in many age groups.
Patients with neck pain often will also complain of shoulder and/or arm pain. All these conditions — neck pain, shoulder pain, arm pain — are due to a common factor, a damaged cervical disc, and the pressure that places on adjacent nerves.
As we age, the spine undergoes age-related changes such as disc degeneration and osteoarthritis. These two conditions cause the cervical disc to loose height, therefore pinching the nerves in the neck. As a result, patients will experience neck pain due to the degeneration/osteoarthritis, arm and shoulder pain due to the pinched nerve and at times weakness in the muscles of the upper extremity and hand.
The first line of treatment is often nonsurgical such as medication, therapy, cervical traction, chiropractic care and selected injections. All of these interventions can be effective in relieving patients’ pain and allowing them to resume normal activities. If these efforts fail, then surgical treatment becomes an option based on how severe the patient’s symptoms are.
There are two main surgical options available in treating these symptoms, either a cervical disc replacement or cervical fusion. Both of these surgeries are performed from the front of the neck. Although we often think that the cervical spine is closer to the back of the neck, in reality it is closer to the front and is easier to access from an anterior, or front, approach.
A small incision is usually made and a surgical approach is made by moving the muscles and the important neck vessels (the carotid artery) to the side and the esophagus and trachea to the middle. Once the spine is exposed, the damaged disc is identified and with specialized surgical instruments the damaged disc is removed all the way back to the spinal cord and nerves.
Once the pressure is removed from the spinal cord and cervical nerves, the decision is made as to whether to perform a fusion or a disc replacement.
In a fusion, a bony replacement is placed and then a short plate usually made of titanium then affixed to the vertebra bodies to maintain stability. This is called an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion, or ACDF. In a fusion procedure, there is a lack of movement as a result the stability of the plate.
In a cervical disc replacement, a mechanical device is placed to take the place of the disc. This device will allow the adjacent vertebral bodies to maintain movement like a normal disc.
The cervical total disc replacement, or CTDR, in a sense functions similar to a hip and knee replacement in that it is effective in relieving pain in an arthritic, damaged joint while maintaining motion in that joint. And a CTDR is similar to any joint replacement in that it is a mechanical device that can wear out over time, although it is not clear how long this usually takes.
If the CTDR wears out, the patient might begin to again experience symptoms similar to what they had before the CTDR was placed. When and if this occurs, the severity of the patient’s symptoms will help the doctor decide what to do; that is, whether to revise or replace the CTDR with another disc replacement, or to convert it to a fusion.
CTDR is useful for younger patients with single-level damaged cervical disc but is not recommended for patients with many damaged discs. That said, for patients with only one damaged disc, a CTDR might not work if the disc is very damaged and very arthritic, since the arthritic pain might not be resolved and might actually worsen because of the motion.